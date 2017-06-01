Cameron University Softball Camp is looking for 3rd-6th graders to sign up

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Cameron University softball team is looking for students third grade through seventh grade to sign up for their youth summer skills camp next Thursday.

The camp will include instruction on hitting, fielding, pitching, catching, and base running skills. It will be run by the Cameron University Coaching Staff as well as players from the Cameron Softball team.

The camp will be held June 8th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

