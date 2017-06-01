Teens who assaulted elderly Del City woman in home invasion brag - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Teens who assaulted elderly Del City woman in home invasion bragged about the crime

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
(Source KOCO) (Source KOCO)

DEL CITY, OK (KSWO)- Yesterday, we told you about a 78-year-old Del City woman who was assaulted in a home invasion. Today, we've learned the four teens arrested were bragging about it.

Kay, whose last name police did not release for safety reasons, was assaulted in her home last week. Three of the accused attackers are ages 14 or 15, and the fourth is 16-years-old.

Court documents said the 16-year-old suspect bragged on Facebook Messenger about the attack-- even writing, "I ain't going to lie, I think I killed her." A witness came forward about the messages to help police catch the teens.

The 16-year-old could be charged as an adult, while the others will be charged as juveniles. The district attorney has until the end of the week to accept or deny the charges.

