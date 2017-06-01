Healthy Kids Day is June 3rd at Lawton Farmer’s Market

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Summer is in full swing and if your kiddos are looking for something to do, we have a solution.

This Saturday, Lawton Farmer's Market will host Healthy Kids Day. The morning will kick off with a Kids Boot Camp put on by EyeCandi Fitness. The boot camp welcomes children of all ages and abilities and includes six different stations.

Participants will earn prizes and goody bags and a healthy snack will be provided by a dietician from the Comanche County Health Department.

We spoke with the treasurer of Lawton Farmer's Market about the event and why getting up and getting active is the best thing a child can do.

"This will help fight childhood obesity by getting the kids out, showing them a different way of getting exercise like jump rope, hula hoop, or tugging on a rope with your friend back and forth,” said Cindy Nocton.

Healthy Kids Day is this Saturday, June 3rd and the Lawton Farmer's Market at 920 Southwest Sheridan Road here in Lawton from 8:00 a.m. until noon. Several food trucks will also be on hand, as well as. men and women from Fort Sill who will pass out water and help with activities.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.