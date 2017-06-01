2 Oklahoma inmates, ex-prison guard sentenced for drug ring - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) - Two state prison inmates and a former prison guard have been sentenced for their roles in what prosecutors say was a large methamphetamine distribution ring operated out of the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Acting U.S. Attorney Douglas Horn says the three were sentenced Wednesday. Inmate Cody Lee McClendon III was sentenced to about 32 years in prison for conspiracy and assaulting a federal officer, inmate Michael Lincoln was sentenced to 27½ years for conspiracy and former guard Timothy Crocker was sentenced to 37 months for conspiracy.

Each of the three had pleaded guilty in plea agreements.

Prosecutors say McClendon and Lincoln led the conspiracy from the prison where they were inmates and that Crocker helped distribute drugs inside the prison.

Eighteen co-defendants were previously convicted in the case.

