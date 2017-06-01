$8,000 reward for info leading to the capture of sex offender from Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KSWO)- The reward for information leading to the capture of David Dale Booth, 59, has been increased to $8,000.

Booth is wanted for parole violation and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. He has ties to Wichita Falls (his last known address).

In 1998, Booth was convicted in Tarrant County of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child-sexual contact involving an 8-year-old girl. He was paroled from prison in 2014, and has been wanted since 2015. His criminal history also includes an attempted murder conviction.

Booth is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds. He has tattoos on his upper arms. He has previously worked in the rail car repair industry.

Here’s how to submit your anonymous tip:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

