Duncan Art Guild’s Paint in the Park event is June 3rd at Fuqua Park

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The Duncan Art Guild is sponsoring a Paint in the Park event this weekend.

This Saturday at Fuqua Park in Duncan at 8:00 a.m., artists will come together to compete in the art contest.

Clay Cole, the event's chairman for Duncan Art Guild, says the purpose of the event is to support the talented artists of Southwest Oklahoma. 

“The purpose of the event is to promote the park and painting. You can do acrylics, oil, water colors, pastel. Any medium that you can put on a campus is acceptable.”

There is an entry fee of $15 per person. Meet at the gazebo to register. You must bring your own supplies. All mediums are welcome, except photography. The canvas will be supplied. There are no age requirements.

Call (580) 467-6080 if you plan to attend.

The first-place price is $400.  Former 7News Anchor Jan Stratton will judge the event.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

