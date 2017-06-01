Duncan Art Guild’s Paint in the Park event is June 3rd at Fuqua Park

President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.
Sears Holdings Corp. says some of its Kmart stores were targeted by hackers, leading to unauthorized activity on some of its customers' credit cards.
Sears Holdings Corp. says some of its Kmart stores were targeted by hackers, leading to unauthorized activity on some of its customers' credit cards.
The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.
The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.
Off and on storms for late week
Off and on storms for late week
The Duncan Art Guild is sponsoring a Paint in the Park event this weekend. This Saturday at Fuqua Park in Duncan at 8:00 a.m., artists will come together to compete in the art contest. Clay Cole, the event's chairman for Duncan Art Guild, says the purpose of the event is to support the talented artists of Southwest Oklahoma.
The Duncan Art Guild is sponsoring a Paint in the Park event this weekend. This Saturday at Fuqua Park in Duncan at 8:00 a.m., artists will come together to compete in the art contest. Clay Cole, the event's chairman for Duncan Art Guild, says the purpose of the event is to support the talented artists of Southwest Oklahoma.