Lawton family shares story about Cystic Fibrosis in effort to raise awareness about disease

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- More than 700,000 people in the world are living with Cystic Fibrosis. In an effort to raise awareness about the disease, the annual Cystic Fibrosis Great Strides Walk will be held this Saturday.



The walk will be held at the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center.Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the one-mile walk begins at 10 a.m.

It costs nothing to sign up, but donations will be accepted and the proceeds will go towards the CF Foundation.

Scott Lane is 14 years old and has been dealing with Cystic Fibrosis since birth.



"At times it can get hard, but once you have been doing it your whole life it becomes normal," said Scott.



Every day, he wakes up at 5:30 in the morning and does a breathing treatment for 30 minutes.Throughout the day, he has to take pills every time he eats, to help his body break down the food, an average of 30 pills a day. He also carries an inhaler with him, just in case he has trouble breathing. As his day winds down, he must make time for three more 30-minute breathing treatments, and before he goes to bed, he hooks up to a feeding tube that will pump a protein shake into his body for eight hours while he sleeps to help him gain weight.

"It takes time out of the day and that's how I see them, so this takes 30 minutes out of my day, but I just see them as medication and part of daily life," Scott said.

And on top of all that, just two weeks ago Scott was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis Related Diabetes. So, now, he must check his blood sugar regularly, and give himself an insulin shot. His mom Stephanie Lane said he's already adapted to the new routine.



"Yesterday we went to the doctor and forgotten to give him his insulin just so he could drink a coke and his blood sugar got to high and he started getting really shaky, but in all he is doing amazing he has really taken ownership and doing what he needs to do and taken his insulin just a lot better than what I could have done," said Stephanie.

Living with CF can be costly. One of Scott's medications cost 200,000 dollars a year.Every 3 months he has to travel to Oklahoma City to see a doctor.

Scott's father Bryan Lane said he is thankful for events like the Great Strides Walk and groups like the CF Foundation that help with the cost of medicine when the insurance doesn't cover it. But he admits it's difficult to watch his son battle the disease.



"Its hard to come home and complain about a headache when you got to see him do everyday no matter if he is feeling good or not. So it kind of puts me into perspective that's its hard for me to complain about a simple headache or a simple something that I can just take an aspirin and have it go away and he has this for the rest of his life," said Bryan.

But Scott said he won't let this disease stop him from living his life. He enjoys listening to music, playing video games, and playing with his dogs.



"I feel like if anybody got this then anybody could do it. It would become like nothing. CF patients are strong but they are not as strong as other people like to think they are..it becomes normal to them," said Scott.

There will also be a Masquerade Ball on June 8th to raise awareness for CF. It will be held at the Medicine Park Music Hall. Tickets are 20 dollars in advance and 25 dollars at the door. All proceeds go the the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

