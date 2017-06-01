Elmer Thomas Park set to open splash pad this summer

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- This summer, you and your family will have another place to cool down from the heat.



The city of Lawton is working to have a new splash park open July 1 in Elmer Thomas Park, just in time for the city's big 4th of July celebration.



Project Manager George Hennessee said the new six thousand square foot splash pad for Elmer Thomas Park has been in the works since 2015, when the 460-thousand dollar project was one of many approved by voters.



"It was part of our CIP program to construct and we are assisting the parks department in helping design,” said Hennessee.



He said the design was what took them up until this point to go through with construction.



"We have three separate areas of splash,” said Hennessee. “There's a junior area for the small children, intermediate area for the larger midsize kids and then a larger area."



The park will offer multiple splash cells, all with different spray patterns, based on the kids' ages.



The splash pad will also feature four canopies surrounding the spray areas.



Henneesse said the goal was to replace other outdated water recreation areas in the city.



"We have a number of wading pools that are getting aged,” said Hennessee. “The nearest would be 35th division park. It was constructed in the thirties and it's getting old. We still maintain it's still operational but it's just a matter of time before it outlives its youthfulness."



Hennessee said his hope is that this splash pad will provide fresh and a fun place for families to cool down right in the heart of Lawton.



"It lends an activity to the youth of the city of Lawton,” said Hennessee. “Gives them something to do and a place to go."

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.









