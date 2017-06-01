AT&T working to eliminate Lifeline program in Oklahoma

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – AT&T is working to eliminate their Lifeline service in Oklahoma, which offers discounted phone bills to low-income customers.

The company attributed the decision to a dramatic reduction in demand for landline connections, as well as an increase in providers of the service.

In a statement to 7NEWS, an AT&T spokesperson said quote "Over the past eight years, AT&T has lost more than 90-percent of its Lifeline subscribers in Oklahoma, most electing to obtain their Lifeline discount from one of the many wireless carriers who offer service."

The Lifeline program is a federally-operated, but AT&T has filed a request with The Oklahoma Corporation Commission to modify their participation in it.

