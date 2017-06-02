Oklahoma woman formally sentenced in corpse-slashing case - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma woman formally sentenced in corpse-slashing case

Shaynna Lauren Sims Shaynna Lauren Sims

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma woman has been formally sentenced to 16 years in prison for slashing the corpse of her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend.

A Tulsa County judge sentenced 29-year-old Shaynna Sims Thursday, who was convicted in April on five charges related to the mutilation of Tabatha Lynch's body in a casket at a Tulsa mortuary.

Lynch had died in April 2015 of natural causes at age 38.

Defense attorneys said Sims was "not in the right state of mind" because she was embarrassed and angry that her boyfriend had an affair with Lynch.

Witnesses testified that Sims said she was a makeup artist who wanted to help prepare Lynch's body for a funeral viewing.

A jury recommended a total of 16 years in prison, which Judge Kelly Greenough ruled will be served consecutively.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump asks Supreme Court to reinstate travel ban

    Trump asks Supreme Court to reinstate travel ban

    Friday, June 2 2017 1:30 PM EDT2017-06-02 17:30:38 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 1:30 PM EDT2017-06-02 17:30:38 GMT

    The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.

    The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.

  • Curry, Durant power Warriors past Cavs in Game 1, 113-91

    Curry, Durant power Warriors past Cavs in Game 1, 113-91

    Friday, June 2 2017 1:30 PM EDT2017-06-02 17:30:28 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 1:30 PM EDT2017-06-02 17:30:28 GMT

    Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks time and again. He dished off and did it all on defense as Golden State grabbed Game 1 of the NBA Finals against LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91.

    Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks time and again. He dished off and did it all on defense as Golden State grabbed Game 1 of the NBA Finals against LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Holes in Trump's reasoning on climate pullout

    AP FACT CHECK: Holes in Trump's reasoning on climate pullout

    Friday, June 2 2017 1:29 PM EDT2017-06-02 17:29:55 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 1:29 PM EDT2017-06-02 17:29:55 GMT

    AP FACT CHECK: Trump's reasoning on why the US should pull out of the Paris climate accord has more than one hole.

    AP FACT CHECK: Trump's reasoning on why the US should pull out of the Paris climate accord has more than one hole.

    •   
Powered by Frankly