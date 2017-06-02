Oklahoma woman formally sentenced in corpse-slashing case

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma woman has been formally sentenced to 16 years in prison for slashing the corpse of her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend.

A Tulsa County judge sentenced 29-year-old Shaynna Sims Thursday, who was convicted in April on five charges related to the mutilation of Tabatha Lynch's body in a casket at a Tulsa mortuary.

Lynch had died in April 2015 of natural causes at age 38.

Defense attorneys said Sims was "not in the right state of mind" because she was embarrassed and angry that her boyfriend had an affair with Lynch.

Witnesses testified that Sims said she was a makeup artist who wanted to help prepare Lynch's body for a funeral viewing.

A jury recommended a total of 16 years in prison, which Judge Kelly Greenough ruled will be served consecutively.

