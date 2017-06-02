All weekend events canceled, says City of Lawton Parks and Rec - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

All weekend events canceled, says City of Lawton Parks and Rec

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The City of Lawton Parks and Recreation division has announced all weekend events are canceled due to flooding.

Tonight’s Movie in the Park event at Elmer Thomas Park is canceled.

The Youth Red River Run tomorrow at Lawton High School is canceled.

All adult and youth softball and baseball games have been canceled.

