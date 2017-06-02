DRIVE WITH CAUTION: Streets in Lawton are flooded, LATS resumes service

Allies aghast at US abandoning chief effort to slow global warming, but Trump says it's the best decision for Americans.
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's reasoning on why the US should pull out of the Paris climate accord has more than one hole.
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.
Police say a gunman stormed a Manila casino and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed at least 36 people.
Streets in Lawton are flooded due to heavy rainfall. Do not drive at this time unless it’s absolutely required. The City of Lawton recommends avoiding East Gore, between 20th and 27th; Sixth Street and I Avenue; and Rogers Lane between Village Drive and Ninth Street. Lawton Area Transit System is closed until further notice. The City of Lawton first responders and Street Division are surveying streets as the rain continues to fall.
