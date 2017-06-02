DRIVE WITH CAUTION: Streets in Lawton are flooded, LATS resumes service

UPDATE 12:08 p.m. 6/2/17: Much of the water around Lawton has begun to recede. DO NOT DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR SIGNS THAT ARE STILL PLACED ON THE ROADS. More flooding is possible if Lawton receives rain later today.

The City of Lawton first responders and Streets Division will continue their services to close necessary roads and assist citizens in any way possible.

If you must drive at this time, avoid the outside lanes during travel.

The City of Lawton reminds residents to:

-Avoid travel in low-lying areas that are prone to localized flooding.

-Do not drive into standing water. Turn around don’t drown.

-Report storm-related flooding and property damage by calling (580)581-3478. Provide contact name, address, telephone number and severity of damage. City personnel will respond as soon as possible.

-Do not enter a flooded structure until it has been cleared by an inspector.

-Repairs may require a permit. Contact License and Permits (580)581-3360.

-If the damage that exceeds 50% of the value of the structure, the structure must be brought into compliance with floodplain regulations.

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Streets in Lawton are flooded due to heavy rainfall. Do not drive at this time.

Railroad & Ferris

Sheridan & Lee

38th Street, adjacent to Cameron University

12th & Ferris

50th & Gore Blvd

B Avenue: 6th Street to 4th Street

Gore Blvd: 67th St to 82nd St.

11th & Park

Ft. Sill Blvd & Ferris

Lincoln: 1100 Block to 1500 Block

2111 Lake Ave

53rd and Columbia

52nd & Pollard

44th & Motif Manor

38th & Rogers Lane

47th & Meadowbrook

Parkview & Elm

38th & Lee

20th & Washington

16th & Lincoln

13th & Lincoln

Flowermound & Gore

2300 Blk of NW Lincoln

Lawton Area Transit System will resume service at noon.

The City of Lawton first responders and Street Division are surveying streets as the rain continues to fall.

