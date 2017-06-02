Garth Brooks breaks sales record, adds additional shows in OKC - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Garth Brooks breaks sales record, adds additional shows in OKC

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood has just added a new show time at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City!

Tickets are now on sale for Friday, July 14th at 7:00 p.m. or 10:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 15th at 3:00 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. There is an 8 ticket limit.

Garth Brooks broke his Oklahoma City ticket sales record in just 57 minutes today with more than 42,000 tickets sold.

You can purchase tickets online at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or by calling 1-866-448-7849. The Ticketmaster app is also available for mobile devices.

