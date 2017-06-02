High ranking officers at GEO allegedly used authority to distribute contraband inside prison

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Corrections Captain Michael O’Brien and Corrections Lieutenant Donna O’Brien from Lawton Correctional Facility have been arrested following a yearlong investigation by the Lawton Police Department, Department of Corrections, and Lawton Correctional Facility.

According to multiple eyewitnesses, Captain Michael O’Brien and Lieutenant Donna O’Brien were using their rank and position within the facility to conceal and enable the introduction and distribution of drugs and other contraband inside Lawton Correctional Facility over the course of several years

This morning a search warrant was executed at the O’Brien home. Police found numerous contraband cell phones, tobacco, state property, and marijuana.

Donna O’Brien is facing charges of Conspiracy to Distribute CDS, Possession of Marijuana in a Penal Institution, Possession of Cell phone in a Penal Institution, and Embezzlement of State Property. Michael O’Brien is facing charges for Conspiracy to Distribute CDS and Accessory to Embezzlement of State Property.

