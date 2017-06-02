Lawton Correctional guards arrested after yearlong investigation

The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.
Allies aghast at US abandoning chief effort to slow global warming, but Trump says it's the best decision for Americans.
Allies aghast at US abandoning chief effort to slow global warming, but Trump says it's the best decision for Americans.
Scattered storms through the weekend.
Scattered storms through the weekend.
Hurry home early, hurry on home.
Hurry home early, hurry on home.
A tough loss for 14-year-old Rohan Rajeev of Edmond. The Oklahoma Christian School eighth-grader was one of 15 spellers who made it to the final round of the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee. Rajeev ended up placing second after making it all the way to round 20 in the championships. He missed the word "marram"- a Scandinavian-derived word for beach grass. No need to be too upset though, this was his first National Spelling Bee.
A tough loss for 14-year-old Rohan Rajeev of Edmond. The Oklahoma Christian School eighth-grader was one of 15 spellers who made it to the final round of the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee. Rajeev ended up placing second after making it all the way to round 20 in the championships. He missed the word "marram"- a Scandinavian-derived word for beach grass. No need to be too upset though, this was his first National Spelling Bee.