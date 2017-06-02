Lawton Correctional guards arrested after yearlong investigation

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Two Lawton Correctional Facility Officers, accused of bringing drugs and other contraband into the prison, are now behind bars following a raid of their home early Friday morning.

Corrections Captain Michael O'Brien and his wife, Corrections Lieutenant Donna O'Brien were arrested Friday morning.

The couple is accused of using their rank and position within the Lawton Correctional Facility to smuggle cell phones, tobacco and marijuana into the prison.

Just after 6:00 a.m. Friday morning, Michael and Donna O'Brien were taken out their trailer home without incident. They are both facing multiple felony charges for the crimes that police said they had been committing for several years

Sergeant Timothy Jenkins with the Lawton Police Department said stopping these two from smuggling anything else into the prison is great for the entire community.

"If we're able to stop the contraband from coming into the jail and being distributed from the jail then we're able to stop some stuff that may come into Lawton as well,” Jenkins said. “So, by spearheading this deal from the people we send there and the people in jail then we're hopefully able to stop a lot of the distribution around the city."

Jenkins said the arrests are also good for the people currently in prison.

"When you go to prison, the hope is you can go there and change and come out changed and find a better way of living when you come out,” Jenkins said. “By having drugs smuggled into the prison, these guys and women are learning different methods and different ways to keep the drugs coming in without having to be caught."

Jenkins said the raid was a joint effort between the Lawton Police Department, the Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General and the U.S. Marshals Service.

"Our operations unit and other agencies came together and made plan. Whenever we make a plan we hope and pray it does go smooth and easy because we want everyone to come out safely, including the suspects, to come out safe and unharmed,” Jenkins said.

Donna O'Brien is facing charges of Conspiracy to Distribute CDS, Possession of Marijuana in a Penal Institution, Possession of Cell phone in a Penal Institution, and Embezzlement of State Property.

Michael O'Brien is facing charges of Conspiracy to Distribute CDS and Accessory to Embezzlement of State Property.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.