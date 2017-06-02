No road closures in Lawton, proceed with caution - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

No road closures in Lawton, proceed with caution

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source Richard Cruz) (Source Richard Cruz)

Much of the water around Lawton has begun to recede.  DO NOT DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR SIGNS THAT ARE STILL PLACED ON THE ROADS. More flooding is possible if Lawton receives rain later today. 

The City of Lawton first responders and Streets Division will continue their services to close necessary roads and assist citizens in any way possible.

If you must drive at this time, avoid the outside lanes during travel. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Supreme Court asked to let Trump travel ban take effect

    Supreme Court asked to let Trump travel ban take effect

    Friday, June 2 2017 4:50 PM EDT2017-06-02 20:50:59 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 4:50 PM EDT2017-06-02 20:50:59 GMT

    The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.

    The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.

  • Trump withdraws from climate pact, world leaders push back

    Trump withdraws from climate pact, world leaders push back

    Friday, June 2 2017 4:50 PM EDT2017-06-02 20:50:36 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 4:50 PM EDT2017-06-02 20:50:36 GMT

    Allies aghast at US abandoning chief effort to slow global warming, but Trump says it's the best decision for Americans.

    Allies aghast at US abandoning chief effort to slow global warming, but Trump says it's the best decision for Americans.

  • First Alert Forecast

    First Alert Forecast

    Friday, June 2 2017 4:19 PM EDT2017-06-02 20:19:48 GMT
    Source KSWOSource KSWO

    Scattered storms through the weekend.

    Scattered storms through the weekend.

    •   
Powered by Frankly