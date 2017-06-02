Paradise Valley Fire Department hosts fundraiser fish fry on Jun - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Paradise Valley Fire Department hosts fundraiser fish fry on June 3rd

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Paradise Valley Fire Department is hosting a fish fry this weekend. The fish fry will be this Saturday. It will start at 11:00 a.m. and go until 3:00 that evening at the Paradise Valley V-F-D at 6851 Northwest Meers-Porter Hill Road in Lawton.

There will be good food, great music, and you can even check out the firetrucks and equipment.

There is no charge for this event but donations are appreciated. Money raised will go toward maintenance, equipment, and firefighter training.

You can find more information on the Paradise Valley Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.

