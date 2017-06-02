OKC Thunder’s Enes Kanter’s father has been arrested in Turkey - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OKC Thunder’s Enes Kanter’s father has been arrested in Turkey

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Enes Kanter (Source NBA) Enes Kanter (Source NBA)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Thunder’s Enes Kanter says that his father has been arrested by Turkish officials.

On Friday, Kanter posted a note to Twitter, saying: “HEY WORLD. MY DAD HAS BEEN ARRESTED by Turkish government and the Hitler of our century.
He is potentially to get tortured as thousand others.”

In 2016, Kanter’s family disowned him for his support of Gulen.

“With a feeling of shame I apologize to our president and the Turkish people for having such a son,” a letter to the Turkish media from Kanter’s father, Mehmet, read.

While overseas for a series of basketball clinics for his foundation, Kanter learned that the Turkish government was trying to find him due to his outspoken opinion of current Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

“He’s a bad, bad, man. He’s a dictator and he’s the Hitler of our century,” said Enes Kanter from an airport while he was detained in Romania.

Turkey canceled his passport while he was attempting to return to the United States. Oklahoma leaders and the NBA allowed Kanter to board a flight but a foreign arrest warrant was issued in his name, claiming that he was associated with terrorists.

Information provided by KFOR. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump withdraws from climate pact, world leaders push back

    Trump withdraws from climate pact, world leaders push back

    Friday, June 2 2017 4:28 PM EDT2017-06-02 20:28:57 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 4:28 PM EDT2017-06-02 20:28:57 GMT

    Allies aghast at US abandoning chief effort to slow global warming, but Trump says it's the best decision for Americans.

    Allies aghast at US abandoning chief effort to slow global warming, but Trump says it's the best decision for Americans.

  • First Alert Forecast

    First Alert Forecast

    Friday, June 2 2017 4:19 PM EDT2017-06-02 20:19:48 GMT
    Source KSWOSource KSWO

    Scattered storms through the weekend.

    Scattered storms through the weekend.

  • Supreme Court asked to let Trump travel ban take effect

    Supreme Court asked to let Trump travel ban take effect

    Friday, June 2 2017 4:19 PM EDT2017-06-02 20:19:09 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 4:19 PM EDT2017-06-02 20:19:09 GMT

    The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.

    The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.

    •   
Powered by Frankly