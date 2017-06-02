OKC Thunder’s Enes Kanter’s father has been arrested in Turkey

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Thunder’s Enes Kanter says that his father has been arrested by Turkish officials.

On Friday, Kanter posted a note to Twitter, saying: “HEY WORLD. MY DAD HAS BEEN ARRESTED by Turkish government and the Hitler of our century.

He is potentially to get tortured as thousand others.”

In 2016, Kanter’s family disowned him for his support of Gulen.

“With a feeling of shame I apologize to our president and the Turkish people for having such a son,” a letter to the Turkish media from Kanter’s father, Mehmet, read.

While overseas for a series of basketball clinics for his foundation, Kanter learned that the Turkish government was trying to find him due to his outspoken opinion of current Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

“He’s a bad, bad, man. He’s a dictator and he’s the Hitler of our century,” said Enes Kanter from an airport while he was detained in Romania.

Turkey canceled his passport while he was attempting to return to the United States. Oklahoma leaders and the NBA allowed Kanter to board a flight but a foreign arrest warrant was issued in his name, claiming that he was associated with terrorists.

