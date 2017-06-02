Edmond teen places 2nd in 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Edmond teen places 2nd in 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Rohan Rajeev (Source Association of Christian Schools International) Rohan Rajeev (Source Association of Christian Schools International)

EDMOND, OK (KSWO)- A tough loss for 14-year-old Rohan Rajeev of Edmond. The Oklahoma Christian School eighth-grader was one of 15 spellers who made it to the final round of the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Rajeev ended up placing second after making it all the way to round 20 in the championships. He missed the word "marram"- a Scandinavian-derived word for beach grass.

No need to be too upset though, this was his first National Spelling Bee.

Six-year-old Edith Fuller of Tulsa made history as the youngest speller in the competition.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump withdraws from climate pact, world leaders push back

    Trump withdraws from climate pact, world leaders push back

    Friday, June 2 2017 4:28 PM EDT2017-06-02 20:28:57 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 4:28 PM EDT2017-06-02 20:28:57 GMT

    Allies aghast at US abandoning chief effort to slow global warming, but Trump says it's the best decision for Americans.

    Allies aghast at US abandoning chief effort to slow global warming, but Trump says it's the best decision for Americans.

  • First Alert Forecast

    First Alert Forecast

    Friday, June 2 2017 4:19 PM EDT2017-06-02 20:19:48 GMT
    Source KSWOSource KSWO

    Scattered storms through the weekend.

    Scattered storms through the weekend.

  • Supreme Court asked to let Trump travel ban take effect

    Supreme Court asked to let Trump travel ban take effect

    Friday, June 2 2017 4:19 PM EDT2017-06-02 20:19:09 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 4:19 PM EDT2017-06-02 20:19:09 GMT

    The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.

    The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.

    •   
Powered by Frankly