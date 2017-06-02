Edmond teen places 2nd in 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee

EDMOND, OK (KSWO)- A tough loss for 14-year-old Rohan Rajeev of Edmond. The Oklahoma Christian School eighth-grader was one of 15 spellers who made it to the final round of the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Rajeev ended up placing second after making it all the way to round 20 in the championships. He missed the word "marram"- a Scandinavian-derived word for beach grass.

No need to be too upset though, this was his first National Spelling Bee.

Six-year-old Edith Fuller of Tulsa made history as the youngest speller in the competition.

