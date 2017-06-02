Charges filed in deadly Duncan robbery

The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is objecting to subpoenas issued by the intelligence committee's GOP chairman on the Russia probe that could expose wrongdoing by Obama administration.
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is objecting to subpoenas issued by the intelligence committee's GOP chairman on the Russia probe that could expose wrongdoing by Obama administration.
The flooding caused some damage to a few homes in the area. One family had to be rescued from their house on Southwest 11th Street.
The flooding caused some damage to a few homes in the area. One family had to be rescued from their house on Southwest 11th Street.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) All the heavy rain Friday caused some major issues in Lawton. 24 areas across town were closed due to flash flooding.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) All the heavy rain Friday caused some major issues in Lawton. 24 areas across town were closed due to flash flooding.
Six people are now facing charges in the shooting death of a Duncan teen in a botched robbery last weekend. Police say Dylan Black was found dead inside a car on Sunday from a gunshot wound to the head at the Greens Apartments in Duncan. Kevin Harris and Cody McQuilliam are both facing second-degree murder charges. They're being held on a $1-million bond at the Stephens County Jail. Two 16-year-olds are also facing second-degree murder charges.
Six people are now facing charges in the shooting death of a Duncan teen in a botched robbery last weekend. Police say Dylan Black was found dead inside a car on Sunday from a gunshot wound to the head at the Greens Apartments in Duncan. Kevin Harris and Cody McQuilliam are both facing second-degree murder charges. They're being held on a $1-million bond at the Stephens County Jail. Two 16-year-olds are also facing second-degree murder charges.