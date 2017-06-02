Charges filed in deadly Duncan robbery - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Charges filed in deadly Duncan robbery

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Edgar Coffey Edgar Coffey
Brandi Harris Brandi Harris
Kevin Harris Kevin Harris
Cody McQuilliam Cody McQuilliam

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Six people are now facing charges in the shooting death of a Duncan teen in a botched robbery last weekend.

Police say Dylan Black was found dead inside a car on Sunday from a gunshot wound to the head at the Greens Apartments in Duncan.

Kevin Harris and Cody McQuilliam are both facing second-degree murder charges. They're being held on a $1-million bond at the Stephens County Jail. Brandi Harris is charged with conspiracy for her role in the robbery. Edgar Coffey is charged as an accessory after the fact for helping hide the gun.

Two 16-year-olds are also facing second-degree murder charges.

According to court records, this all started when the victim, Harris, McQuilliam, and one of the teens went to a home to buy marijuana. Kevin and McQuilliam went inside the house where one of the teenagers was. Black and the other teen stayed in the car. The group later admitted to police they were never going to buy the drugs but were going to steal them and run.

McQuilliam told police the unidentified teen inside the home had a pistol in his lap. After a short struggle, McQuilliam said he pepper sprayed the teen and ran to the car. Police say the unidentified teen then fired shots toward the car as it was driving away.

The two 16-year-olds will be back in court August 2nd.  McQuilliam and Harris will appear on July 26th.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Supreme Court asked to let Trump travel ban take effect

    Supreme Court asked to let Trump travel ban take effect

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-06-02 23:38:27 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-06-02 23:38:27 GMT

    The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.

    The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.

  • Special counsel's Trump investigation includes Manafort case

    Special counsel's Trump investigation includes Manafort case

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-06-02 23:38:24 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-06-02 23:38:24 GMT

    House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is objecting to subpoenas issued by the intelligence committee's GOP chairman on the Russia probe that could expose wrongdoing by Obama administration.

    House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is objecting to subpoenas issued by the intelligence committee's GOP chairman on the Russia probe that could expose wrongdoing by Obama administration.

  • Family rescued from flooded home

    Family rescued from flooded home

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-06-02 23:34:12 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    The flooding caused some damage to a few homes in the area. One family had to be rescued from their house on Southwest 11th Street. 

    The flooding caused some damage to a few homes in the area. One family had to be rescued from their house on Southwest 11th Street. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly