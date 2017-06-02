Charges filed in deadly Duncan robbery

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Six people are now facing charges in the shooting death of a Duncan teen in a botched robbery last weekend.

Police say Dylan Black was found dead inside a car on Sunday from a gunshot wound to the head at the Greens Apartments in Duncan.

Kevin Harris and Cody McQuilliam are both facing second-degree murder charges. They're being held on a $1-million bond at the Stephens County Jail. Brandi Harris is charged with conspiracy for her role in the robbery. Edgar Coffey is charged as an accessory after the fact for helping hide the gun.

Two 16-year-olds are also facing second-degree murder charges.

According to court records, this all started when the victim, Harris, McQuilliam, and one of the teens went to a home to buy marijuana. Kevin and McQuilliam went inside the house where one of the teenagers was. Black and the other teen stayed in the car. The group later admitted to police they were never going to buy the drugs but were going to steal them and run.

McQuilliam told police the unidentified teen inside the home had a pistol in his lap. After a short struggle, McQuilliam said he pepper sprayed the teen and ran to the car. Police say the unidentified teen then fired shots toward the car as it was driving away.

The two 16-year-olds will be back in court August 2nd. McQuilliam and Harris will appear on July 26th.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.