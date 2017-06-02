Couple charged in Stephen Co. for construction scam

The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is objecting to subpoenas issued by the intelligence committee's GOP chairman on the Russia probe that could expose wrongdoing by Obama administration.
Police say a gunman stormed a Manila casino and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed at least 36 people.
A teen was taken to hospital Friday evening after he was struck by a car while riding his bike near Gore Blvd and 11th street in Lawton.
The Lawton Community Theater sits in one of the low-lying areas that tends to flood when there's a downpour, and it happened again on Friday.
