Couple charged in Stephen Co. for construction scam

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - An Oklahoma contractor accused of scamming people in four different states is now facing charges in Stephens County, along with his wife. 7NEWS told you back in April about a Stephens County couple who fell victim to Rusty and Darah Summit's scam. The couple were out almost $23,000 for a metal shop that was never built.

The Summits are both facing charges of "Obtaining money by false pretenses."

Darah was arrested in Marshall County last Saturday, and Rusty has been in Marshall County Jail for the last few months facing more scamming charges.

