Bike rider struck by car in Lawton

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-A teen was taken to hospital Friday evening after he was struck by a car while riding his bike near Gore Blvd and 11th street in Lawton.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m.  Police say the 14-year-old was heading south on 11th Street and crossing over Gore Blvd when the light changed to green on Gore and he was hit by a car.

Officers say his injuries were not life threatening.  He was originally taken to a local the hospital, then to O-U Medical Center in Oklahoma City as a precaution.

The driver who struck the teen is not facing any citations at this time.

