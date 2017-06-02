Bike rider struck by car in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-A teen was taken to hospital Friday evening after he was struck by a car while riding his bike near Gore Blvd and 11th street in Lawton.



It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Police say the 14-year-old was heading south on 11th Street and crossing over Gore Blvd when the light changed to green on Gore and he was hit by a car.



Officers say his injuries were not life threatening. He was originally taken to a local the hospital, then to O-U Medical Center in Oklahoma City as a precaution.

The driver who struck the teen is not facing any citations at this time.

