Fort Sill's 75th Field Artillery Brigade hosts annual color run

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) -To get a break from training, friends, family and members of Fort Sill's 75th Field Artillery Brigade ran around Fort Sill Saturday.

Over 300 people participated in the 38th annual Diamond Brigade Run.



The run included a half marathon race and a 5K color dash where at certain spots along the route, everyone gets colored chalk thrown at them and onto their white shirts.



Specialist Terry Grigg, The Brigades Commander's Driver says its fun to get a break and do something fun with the Lawton/Fort Sill community who continuously and supports them.

"It means a lot, you know, just having brothers and sisters always have your back and always there for you is important no matter what," said Grigg.



Captain Christian Kolbe says this run is part of a combination of a week full of events for the brigade where they had other sporting events and competitions. He says it's a good stress relief for everyone.

"We need a break," said Kolbe."Everyone needs a break. We concentrate day in and day out on training, and fighting America's wars and this is an opportunity to focus on something else for a short bit and focus on family and friends."



Each runner who finished the half marathon walked away with a completion medal and there were also awards given to the runners who won their age group.

