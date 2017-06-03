Duncan Police fish with kids at Cops and Bobbers event

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Instead of playing cops and robbers Saturday, Duncan Police Department played Cops and Bobbers out at Lake Humphreys.
Police say two terror incidents involved a vehicle colliding with pedestrians on London Bridge and a stabbing at a nearby area of bars and restaurants.
Police in the Philippines say they are questioning a taxi driver who may be able to provide details on the suspect in the Manila casino attack that killed dozens of people.
American defense secretary describes North Korea's nuclear ambitions as 'a clear and present danger'.
Demonstration in downtown Kabul enters second day after authorities say several protesters were killed by police when it turned violent.
