Duncan Police fish with kids at Cops and Bobbers event

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Instead of playing cops and robbers Saturday, Duncan Police Department played Cops and Bobbers out at Lake Humphreys. Kids had the opportunity to meet emergency personnel and catch a couple fish while doing it.

“My son loves to fish,” said Tina Bennett, who came to the event with her family. “He's always fishing."

Bennett and her family were just one of many that came to enjoy a day at Lake Humphreys. She said they always have fun fishing but today wasn't just about catching a big one.

They also used this time to get to know the law enforcement in their community.

"So, they realize that cops aren't there just to enforce the rules,” Bennett said. “Cops are there to help and better the community and benefit the community. Not just to enforce things."

Which is exactly what event coordinator and Duncan Police Lake officer Chisholm Hale said the day was all about.

"The kiddos get to talk to us, and they get to deal with us. Not on bad terms. They just get to come out and hang out with us,” Hale said.

Duncan police department provided bait and fishing poles for those that needed it.

Bennett said her son was lucky enough to catch four fish on Saturday, but it was only with the help of the police department.

"I always tell him cops are our friends,” Bennett said.

The Duncan PD held their event in conjunction with Oklahoma's free fishing days. That's where you can fish in Oklahoma without a fishing license. You can still get out there and fish on Sunday (June 4) on the last free fishing day.

