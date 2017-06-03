Scholarships, citizen awards given at Alpha Phi Alpha banquet

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Graduating high school students heading for college and six outstanding citizens in Lawton were recognized at the Black and Gold Scholarship and Awards Banquet on Saturday night. The banquet is hosted every year by the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity in Lawton. On Saturday night, they met at the Cameron University McCasland Ballroom.

Three students got $750 scholarships and one received a $1,000 one.

The banquet organizers say they use this time to highlight the two most important things to Alpha Phi Alpha brothers.

"As a fraternity one of our aims is scholarship and love for all mankind,” Will Scott with Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity said. “With that being said we want to encourage students, high school students, to further their education. That's why we provide scholarships. And love for all mankind. We want to recognize citizens in the community."

Scott said the 6 citizens who were recognized are people involved in community service, ministry, education and more.

The keynote speaker was Lawrence Ware, an Oklahoma State University Assistant Professor and co-director of the Center for Africana Studies.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.