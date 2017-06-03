Kids boot camp at Lawton Farmers Market

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Over at the Lawton Farmer's Market on Saturday, it was all about the kids! A special boot camp and snack area was set up for them when they came to the farmers market on Saturday morning.

The kids got to participate in work outs that were designed for them by Candi Bridges at EyeCandi Fitness. Then when they finished up they came over to a tabled manned by Comanche County Health Department's Ashley Lazzerini. That's where they filled up on fresh produce.

Lazzerini said they always try to find a way to provide healthy options for the kids.

"So often we're just not as active as we need to be, and we're eating things from a package,” Lazzerini said. “So it's important to get to know the farmers and to get to be around fresh produce, and to be around active adults. So, it's all very healthy for the kids."

When the kids made it through all of the boot camp stations they got prizes and goody bags as a reward.

The Lawton Farmers Market is every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon at 920 southwest Sheridan Road.

