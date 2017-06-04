Business asking for help to build local gun range

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -A local firearms shop is asking for residents help in building a monitored, long distance gun range in Lawton.

Lab Weaponry LLC is a locally owned full Service Firearms shop that offers an indoor 3D archery range off South B Avenue. But now they're receiving up to 20 calls a day from people requesting a public, safe gun range off of Fort Sill, and they hope to make that a reality.



On Average, it costs 50 to 60 thousand dollars to build a shooting range and the managers are asking for anything, whether it's your labor, equipment or money to help make this possible.

Between the military presence at Ft. Sill and a large population of hunters, you could say Lawton has its share of residents who love their guns.

Shawn Allen Gentry, is a prime example. He's retired military, enjoys gun safety and shooting sports. He says he's been wanting a place, off base to practice his skills in a safe environment.



"We have no range within 30 miles," said Gentry. "So, if you want to shoot, you either have to go to someone's private land, get permission, which isn't always easy or drive 30 miles to Duncan to Fire Arms Solutions. I myself would much rather spend my money on a local business and go to their range that's a little closer."



Brandy Dole is the co-owner of Lab Weaponry LLC and says their dream business would include a 200 yard rifle range and 25 yard pistol range, but it's going to take some work to get it done



"The use of a bulldozer for our major dirt work," said Dole. "And we would also needs some clean fill and gravel for the range itself and then we would also need a few other miscellaneous building materials like sheet tin."



However, she says the expensive cost and lack of building materials they currently have will delay the process if the community does not pitch in.



"It is a huge, significant investment and unfortunately because the firearms business is considered high risk, loans are not available for firearms based businesses, so in order to do that, we are making a huge significant investment out of our pocket and if we could get the communities involvement, it would alleviate some of those costs," said Dole.



The range would be located behind the Trail of Fear near Southeast Lee and Southeast Trail Rd. Gentry says he's on board and willing to give his time and free labor to help make this range possible. He hopes the community will tag along as well.



"I was very excited," said Gentry. "I immediately offered any kind of help I had that they could use."

Dole says they're willing to offer free range and shop services to those who donate or help with the building of the shooting range.

They hopes to have some donations in by the time they start construction within the next two weeks. They estimate the range being completed within the next 6 to 8 weeks. If you would like to donate or help with the building of the gun range, contact Dole at 580-647-1037.

