Local church seeks help for damaged roof

Two administration officials say President Donald Trump is leaning against invoking executive privilege to block fired FBI Director James Comey from testifying to lawmakers about their private conversations.
The Metropolitan Police force declared the attacks "terrorist incidents," but there was no immediate claim of responsibility.
After first reports of attacks in London, Trump tweeted support for his travel ban, then offered support for Britons.
The revelations confirm that "this is not an act of terrorism," the Manila police chief said. "This incident is confined to the act of one man alone as we have always said."
"Wonder Woman" has soared to a $100.5 million box-office debut in North American theaters, making the Patty Jenkins-directed superhero film the biggest opening ever for a movie directed by a woman.
