Local church seeks help for damaged roof

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton church that normally helps others needs help themselves. Lawton's House of Bread Ministry church needs $9,000 to fix their roof after experiencing severe damage the week of June 1 from a rain storm.

"It needs to have a new roof really bad,” senior pastor Bernell Caraway said.

Caraway said House of Bread Ministry church has been up and running for nearly 20 years.

Each time a storm hits, the roof continues to cave in.

"I mean this stuff is all over the kitchen floor,” Caraway said.

She said most of the damage from the recent rain storm happened in the sanctuary and kitchen. That's where Caraway said they not only hold worship, but they also use it as a safe haven for anyone who calls.

Caraway said those in need around the community call them for groceries when they are without, and they also hold bake sales from that area.

"We try to get give out as much as we can,” Caraway said “As much as we take in we give out."

Caraway said her hope is that they will receive help to continue to be able to do the work of the Lord. With the community's support, she's confident they can keep their church alive.

"God tells me to stay here that's what I have to do,” said Caraway. “Because God has planted us here."

