ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - Monday morning there will be a senior fraud prevention conference in Altus.

Ray Walker, the divisional director for the Medicare Assistance Program says the conference is aimed at teaching seniors, as well as their caregivers and family members how to combat fraud.

"We're giving them the tools that they need to protect themselves from becoming a victim of fraud,” Walker said, “as well as arming them to know what to do if they suspect they have fallen victim to some kind of fraud scam.”

Registration starts at 7:30 a.m., with free breakfast to start at 8 at the Privett Event Center in Altus.

After that, there will be speakers from the Oklahoma Attorney General's office, securities commission and Oklahoma bankers' association there.

