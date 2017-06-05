Ada man shot by neighbor as he attempted to drown infants

In a series of early morning tweets, Trump urged the Justice Department to ask for an "expedited hearing" at the high court and seek a "much tougher version" of the order temporarily blocking entry to the U.S. from a half-dozen majority Muslim countries.
Seven people died on Saturday and dozens were injured, 21 of them critically, in the attack.
Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday in the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against him.
At least 10 future students reportedly had their admissions offers revoked after what they posted on Facebook messages.
The three people who were arrested after a man said they robbed him with a shotgun around 2:00 a.m. on May 30th at the corner of NW 26th Street and 27th Street have been identified. The 3 people that have been arrested and identified are SirKurt Brazille, Jordyn McCall, and an unnamed juvenile. The victims told police they were out looking for a house pet when the suspects in a U-Haul pickup truck approached them, opened the passenger door, and robbed them.
