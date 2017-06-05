Suspects in U-Haul robbery identified

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The three people who were arrested after a man said they robbed him with a shotgun around 2:00 a.m. on May 30th at the corner of NW 26th Street and 27th Street have been identified.

The 3 people that have been arrested and identified are SirKurt Brazille, Jordyn McCall, and an unnamed juvenile.

The victims told police they were out looking for a house pet when the suspects in a U-Haul pickup truck approached them, opened the passenger door, and robbed them. Officers found the truck within minutes near Northwest 61st and Oak Avenue. The victims were able to identify the suspects.

The U-Haul was not stolen but legally leased when it was used in the crime.

Brazille is charged with robbery. McCall is a material witness and the juvenile is charged as an accessory to the crime.

