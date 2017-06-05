Tillerson praises Australian ally’s fight against terror

Police said the situation is contained.
Police said the situation is contained.
In a series of early morning tweets, Trump urged the Justice Department to ask for an "expedited hearing" at the high court and seek a "much tougher version" of the order temporarily blocking entry to the U.S. from a half-dozen majority Muslim countries.
In a series of early morning tweets, Trump urged the Justice Department to ask for an "expedited hearing" at the high court and seek a "much tougher version" of the order temporarily blocking entry to the U.S. from a half-dozen majority Muslim countries.
Seven people died on Saturday and dozens were injured, 21 of them critically, in the attack.
Seven people died on Saturday and dozens were injured, 21 of them critically, in the attack.
Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday in the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against him.
Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday in the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against him.
The City of Lawton Public Works Department has found a way to curb the time city vehicles were spending in the repair shop while combating rising diesel prices. “We were paying about $3.15 to $3.42 for a gallon of diesel,” recalled City of Lawton Equipment Maintenance Superintendent Dennis Bothell. “We put our heads together and started gathering information for a plan. We started talking to folks about compressed natural gas.”
The City of Lawton Public Works Department has found a way to curb the time city vehicles were spending in the repair shop while combating rising diesel prices. “We were paying about $3.15 to $3.42 for a gallon of diesel,” recalled City of Lawton Equipment Maintenance Superintendent Dennis Bothell. “We put our heads together and started gathering information for a plan. We started talking to folks about compressed natural gas.”