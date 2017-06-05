Tillerson praises Australian ally’s fight against terror

AUSTRALIA (KSWO)- Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are meeting with Australian officials today.

The two met with the country's defense minister and foreign minister this morning shortly after arriving in Australia. Tillerson and Mattis both praised the relationship between the two countries.

Tillerson told the meeting that the two allies share a common fight against terror similar to what was seen in London over the weekend.

"The shared sacrifice, the shared commitment, that is what has really sustained this relationship and we have much to discuss in this session today (Monday), both regionally but, as you pointed out, globally as well, as to how we promote the most fundamental of values and security environment for people to pursue their own pathway toward freedom and democracy,” said US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Mattis and Tillerson are in Sydney to attend the 27th Australia-United States Ministerial Consultation.

