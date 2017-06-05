Funding raid to slow Oklahoma agency's transportation plans

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma transportation officials say the Legislature's decision to divert about $150 million in agency road and bridge funding to help close a hole in next year's budget is expected to lead to delays in starting some projects in its eight-year construction plan .

But Department of Transportation Director Mike Patterson said Monday that ongoing construction projects will not have to be suspended, as was initially feared.

Facing a shortfall of $878 million in the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1, lawmakers tapped $100 million from the agency's construction program funds and another $53 million from a maintenance and operations fund. They also raided $3 million from a weigh station revolving account.

Separately, lawmakers took $50 million from a county road and bridge improvement fund.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.