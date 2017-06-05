The Senior Fraud Prevention Conference is June 6th in Altus

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Tomorrow morning, a panel of experts will reach out to Oklahoma seniors to give them tips on how to stay safe from fraud. The Senior Fraud Prevention Conference will be held at the Privett Event Center in Altus.

Speakers from the Oklahoma Attorney General's office, securities commission, and Oklahoma bankers' association will be on hand to speak with seniors -- and their caregivers -- about combating fraud.

"We're giving them the tools that they need to protect themselves from becoming a victim of fraud, as well as arming them to know what to do if they suspect they have fallen victim to some kind of fraud scam,” explained Ray Walker, the Divisional Director of the Medicare Assistance Program.

Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. tomorrow with free breakfast kicking off the conference at 8:00 a.m.

