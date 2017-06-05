East Cache Creek drowning death under investigation

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Comanche County Sheriff's Department is investigating an apparent drowning in East Cache Creek.

Sheriff Kenny Stradley said emergency workers pulled a black man, believed to be in his early 40's or 50's from the creek near HWY 277 around 7:30 on Monday night. They say he was in the water for about 10 minutes before emergency workers pulled him from the water. They tried to do CPR, but were unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials say it's still early in the investigation.

