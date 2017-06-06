PSO Warns Customers about Ongoing Scams

TULSA, OK (KSWO) – Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) has received specific reports of scammers targeting businesses in McAlester, Broken Arrow and Weatherford.

According to PSO, the customer receives a call from someone claiming to be with PSO who tells the customer to pay the PSO bill immediately to avoid having their electric service cut off. Then, the scammer tells the customer they must buy a prepaid debit card and call back with the number. Sometimes the scammers ask for money orders, credit card or bank account numbers.

Be continually alert for scammers and bill payment rip-offs. PSO will: never call to ask for payment over the phone or at your home, never knock and ask to enter your home, and never ask a customer to buy a prepaid card and phone in the number.

To verify that someone is a PSO employee or if you have questions or concerns about bill payment, call the PSO Customer Solutions Center at 1-888-216-3523.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.