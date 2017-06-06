Suspect in Altus Ridgecrest Apt shooting that injured 2 identified, weapon recovered

The Predators are going back to Pittsburgh having tied up the defending champs at 2-2, turning this into a best-of-three sprint to the Stanley Cup.
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.
A newly released classified document says Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before last year's presidential election.
There was a two-vehicle accident at Trail Road and County Road 1780 in Cotton County just after 10:00 a.m. A truck with a trailer was inside of the intersection headed southbound when another vehicle traveling east on CR 1780 failed to yield at the intersection and hit the trailer.
