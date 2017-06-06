Suspect in Altus Ridgecrest Apt shooting that injured 2 identified, weapon recovered

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- George Butler, 18 of Altus, has been arrested- police believe he is responsible for a shooting on May 30th. Butler was arrested Friday night on a warrant for Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

On June 5th, the weapon used in the shooting was recovered from a home on North Julian Street.

There was a shooting at Ridgecrest Apartments in Altus the evening of May 30th around 9:00 p.m. Altus Police responded to reports that a man was shot. Two victims arrived at an area hospital by private vehicle a short time later. According to investigators, a man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg in a breezeway of the Union Circle Apartments following a physical altercation between the suspect and victims. A juvenile also received injuries to his hands.

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time. Their identities have not been released. Butler is being held at the Jackson County Jail on $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.