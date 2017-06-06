Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus found in Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- With summer knocking on our doorstep, health officials want everyone to protect themselves from mosquito-borne illnesses.

The first samples of mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been found in Oklahoma county. Health officials say recent rainfall coupled with the warmer weather is the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Here are a few tips they want the public to keep in mind to help cut down on mosquito population:

drain any standing water on your property such as pots, pet bowls, old tires, birdbaths, and even kids' toys

use an insect repellent with DEET

wear long sleeves

check your home's window screens and doorways for any holes

Symptoms of West Nile Virus include fever, headache, body aches, and a rash.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.