Mother of infant twins nearly drowned by their father speaks out about the incident

ADA, OK (KSWO)- The mother of twin babies in Oklahoma is calling her neighbor a hero after he shot and killed the children's father who was trying to drown them.

She says she was watching her infant twins and her 12-year-old niece Friday afternoon when the babies' father, Leland Foster, showed up at their house. She fought with him for several minutes, trying to stop him from drowning the twins in a bathtub. During the fight, he even threatened her with a knife.

The mother's niece ran next door to get help from a neighbor, and when he arrived he shot the man twice, killing him.

"He charges past me and goes straight toward my children… I thought he was just trying to take them… I was like I'll do whatever you want. Just keep the babies out of the water… I'm sorry he had to shoot somebody, I know that's going to be traumatic for him, but I'm very thankful that he did,” said Michelle Sorrells, the twins’ mother.

The district attorney says it appears to be a justifiable homicide, but they will wait to make a final decision when all the reports are in.

