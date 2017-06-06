Oklahoma requests yet another extension to become compliant with Real ID Act

OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma has requested another deadline in order to become compliant with the Real ID Act. And it is much needed because today is the official deadline.

While the state legislature passed a bill to bring the state into compliance earlier this year, it is not yet in effect.

Oklahoma is under a grace period until July 10th. That means you can still use your Oklahoma ID to get into federal buildings, military bases, and to board commercial flights.

The state has requested an extension with the Department of Homeland Security to last through October but it has not yet been approved.

But even if it is not approved today, Governor Fallin's office says DHS can pass it anytime between now and the end of the grace period. State officials say they are looking at the budget to see if they have enough funds to implement those new ID's.

Now the deadline to be compliant for commercial airlines isn't until January. State officials do plan to ask for an extension for that, as well.

