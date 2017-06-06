Non-life-threatening injuries in Trail Road rollover crash

COTTON COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- There was a two-vehicle accident at Trail Road and County Road 1780 in Cotton County just after 10:00 a.m. A truck with a trailer was inside of the intersection headed southbound when another vehicle traveling east on CR 1780 failed to yield at the intersection and hit the trailer.

The collision caused both vehicles to rollover. The driver of the pickup was pinned for approximately 20 minutes. Two people were transported to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. Three people were inside of the truck with the trailer and one person was inside of the other pickup.

