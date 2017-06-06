WATCH: OK man charged with insurance fraud following drag racing - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

WATCH: OK man charged with insurance fraud following drag racing crash

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- An Oklahoma man is now charged with insurance fraud after his insurance company found a video on YouTube that proved a 2015 accident he was in happened on a race track.

The man, a self-proclaimed race track enthusiast, did not mention his drag racing hobby to his insurance company according to court records.

In 2015, the company deemed his car a total loss after he claimed he had a blowout while driving on a highway, then hitting a barrier that destroyed the front end of his Ford Mustang. The insurance company then issued him a check for more than $13,000.

Now, the company says it found a YouTube video of the crash, which happened at Thunder Valley Raceway.

The man says he did not tell his insurance company about racing the Mustang because quote, "they didn't ask." He turned himself in at the Oklahoma County Jail and has since bonded out.

Video provided by Oklahoma Hillbilly Videos.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Apple's HomePod speaker pumps up the volume on tech rivals

    Apple's HomePod speaker pumps up the volume on tech rivals

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-06-06 20:34:23 GMT
    Tuesday, June 6 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-06-06 20:34:23 GMT

    Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.

    Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.

  • US contractor arrested after leak of Russia hacking report

    US contractor arrested after leak of Russia hacking report

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 4:32 PM EDT2017-06-06 20:32:51 GMT
    Tuesday, June 6 2017 4:32 PM EDT2017-06-06 20:32:51 GMT

    A newly released classified document says Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before last year's presidential election.

    A newly released classified document says Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before last year's presidential election.

  • London attackers were chef, clerk and 'suspicious' Italian

    London attackers were chef, clerk and 'suspicious' Italian

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 4:32 PM EDT2017-06-06 20:32:18 GMT
    Tuesday, June 6 2017 4:32 PM EDT2017-06-06 20:32:18 GMT

    A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.

    A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.

    •   
Powered by Frankly