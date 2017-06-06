WATCH: OK man charged with insurance fraud following drag racing crash

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- An Oklahoma man is now charged with insurance fraud after his insurance company found a video on YouTube that proved a 2015 accident he was in happened on a race track.

The man, a self-proclaimed race track enthusiast, did not mention his drag racing hobby to his insurance company according to court records.

In 2015, the company deemed his car a total loss after he claimed he had a blowout while driving on a highway, then hitting a barrier that destroyed the front end of his Ford Mustang. The insurance company then issued him a check for more than $13,000.

Now, the company says it found a YouTube video of the crash, which happened at Thunder Valley Raceway.

The man says he did not tell his insurance company about racing the Mustang because quote, "they didn't ask." He turned himself in at the Oklahoma County Jail and has since bonded out.

Video provided by Oklahoma Hillbilly Videos.

