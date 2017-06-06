WATCH: OK man charged with insurance fraud following drag racing crash

Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.
A newly released classified document says Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before last year's presidential election.
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.
Imagine spending your entire childhood in the hospital with no family to visit you. That has been one teen's reality for the past 13 years, but now he's hoping to change that. Daequan is up for adoption through the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.
