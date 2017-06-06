Local church hosts color run June 7th to raise money for Hondura - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Local church hosts color run June 7th to raise money for Honduras mission trip

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
ELGIN, OK (KSWO)- A colorful event is happening tomorrow to help send a church group to Honduras for a mission trip. Salvation Color Run, put on by Crossroads Baptist Church in Elgin, is a one-mile run at Cameron University's Baseball field. The run starts tomorrow at 7:00 p.m.

They hosted their first color run a few weeks ago in Elgin and had such a good turn out that they wanted to have another one.

"We ask people to pray and think about what God wants them to donate. If that is nothing at all, that is totally fine with us. There is no charge and no requirement to run. The run is totally free." John Hughes says they are accepting donations for their mission trip to Honduras.

The colors they use in the color run represent the six colors of the salvation bracelet and after the run they will explain every color and what it means. This is the last fundraiser before the church group heads to South America next Saturday.

