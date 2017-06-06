UPDATE: CCSO continuing to investigate East Cache Creek drowning

The Comanche County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate a drowning in East Cache Creek which happened Monday night.

The sheriff’s department said a couple who were planning on going fishing found the man in the creek. They asked if he needed help and he said no but asked the pair to call 911. While the couple went back to get their phones to call, the man disappeared.

Once emergency personnel arrived on scene they found the man and pulled him out of the creek but were unable to revive him. Officials tell us he was in his 40s or 50s but an identification has not been released at this time.

The CCSO is continuing to investigate the drowning.

