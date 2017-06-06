UPDATE: CCSO continuing to investigate East Cache Creek drowning - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

UPDATE: CCSO continuing to investigate East Cache Creek drowning

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
COMANCHE COUNTY, Ok (KSWO) -

The Comanche County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate a drowning in East Cache Creek which happened Monday night.

The sheriff’s department said a couple who were planning on going fishing found the man in the creek. They asked if he needed help and he said no but asked the pair to call 911. While the couple went back to get their phones to call, the man disappeared. 

Once emergency personnel arrived on scene they found the man and pulled him out of the creek but were unable to revive him. Officials tell us he was in his 40s or 50s but an identification has not been released at this time.

The CCSO is continuing to investigate the drowning.

You can count on 7News to keep you updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • London attackers were chef, clerk and 'suspicious' Italian

    London attackers were chef, clerk and 'suspicious' Italian

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 4:32 PM EDT2017-06-06 20:32:18 GMT
    Tuesday, June 6 2017 4:32 PM EDT2017-06-06 20:32:18 GMT

    A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.

    A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.

  • Cosby's accuser says she was drugged, groped; 'I was frozen'

    Cosby's accuser says she was drugged, groped; 'I was frozen'

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 4:31 PM EDT2017-06-06 20:31:14 GMT
    Tuesday, June 6 2017 4:31 PM EDT2017-06-06 20:31:14 GMT

    About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.

    About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.

  • A Child Who Hopes: Meet Daequan

    A Child Who Hopes: Meet Daequan

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 4:27 PM EDT2017-06-06 20:27:17 GMT

    Imagine spending your entire childhood in the hospital with no family to visit you. That has been one teen's reality for the past 13 years, but now he's hoping to change that. Daequan is up for adoption through the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. 

    Imagine spending your entire childhood in the hospital with no family to visit you. That has been one teen's reality for the past 13 years, but now he's hoping to change that. Daequan is up for adoption through the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly