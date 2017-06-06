CU hosts summer softball camp for kids - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

CU hosts summer softball camp for kids

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Over at Cameron University today, softball players and coaches worked with 8th graders through high school seniors on their skills at a summer softball camp.

Whether it was hitting, pitching or fielding, all of the young softball players learned a new tip or two.

Alyssa Osterdock is a pitcher for the Cameron University softball team and says getting out here with college-level athletes is something she would have wanted as a high school player.

"It's important for the girls to get out here with college students because that's the whole point that they're out here is because they're trying to get to that college level to be able to learn from college athletes and college coaches to they know what to expect,” said Osterdock.

There is another camp this Thursday for 3rd through 7th graders. It's 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the McMahon Field and Athletics Center. It's $40 to sign up.

