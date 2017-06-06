Teens killed in Wagoner County burglary tested positive for drug - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Teens killed in Wagoner County burglary tested positive for drugs

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
WAGONER COUNTY, OK (KTUL)- According to their autopsy reports, two of three teenagers killed during a burglary on March 27th died with drugs in their systems.

Toxicology tests showed amphetamine in the blood of Maxwell Cook, 18, and Jaycob Woodruff, 15. Cook also tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to the autopsies, Cook sustained gunshot wounds to both hips, one of which hit his femoral artery. Woodruff was shot in the back; the bullet pierced his heart and lung. Jacob Redfearn, 18, was shot in the chest and upper back, both rounds struck his lungs and spinal cord. Redfearn was armed with a knife and had a knife case attached to his belt.

The district attorney later ruled the homeowner's son, 23-year-old Zach Peters, fired in self-defense. Peters was not charged, but a woman who deputies say has admitted to driving the getaway car for the would-be burglars is charged with first-degree murder.

