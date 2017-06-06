All military and vets are asked to fill out survey to improve OK - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

All military and vets are asked to fill out survey to improve OK health care

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KOCO)- Veterans, military retirees, active Guard and reservists, and active-duty military are being asked to complete a survey of health care needs.

The “Take 10 Survey”, conducted by the Oklahoma Veterans Pilot Program, identifies the most pressing health care needs among veterans to assist in creating a new system of health care.

“I am especially pleased to announce this detailed survey effort, supported by our veterans’ organizations, business and health care leaders, education professionals, and members of the Oklahoma state Legislature, on the anniversary of D-Day,” said Governor Mary Fallin. “This day is a reminder of how much our men and women in uniform have sacrificed over the years. This is why we want to build a health care model that improves access to services, and creates a more cost-effective and efficient system of care for our veterans. The participation of all Oklahoma veterans is critical to these efforts.”

The survey should take about 10 minutes and will be available and active from June 6 to August 1.

