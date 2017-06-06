Aug 1st is the last day to fill out the survey to improve military and veteran health care

OK (KSWO)- Today is the last day for Oklahoma Veterans and active service members to fill out a health care survey that could lead to big changes. The survey is assessing the health care situation for veterans. Policy changes may happen based on survey answers.

Veterans, military retirees, active Guard and reservists, and active-duty military are being asked to complete a survey of health care needs.

The “Take 10 Survey”, conducted by the Oklahoma Veterans Pilot Program, identifies the most pressing health care needs among veterans to assist in creating a new system of health care.

“I am especially pleased to announce this detailed survey effort, supported by our veterans’ organizations, business and health care leaders, education professionals, and members of the Oklahoma state Legislature, on the anniversary of D-Day,” said Governor Mary Fallin. “This day is a reminder of how much our men and women in uniform have sacrificed over the years. This is why we want to build a health care model that improves access to services, and creates a more cost-effective and efficient system of care for our veterans. The participation of all Oklahoma veterans is critical to these efforts.”

The survey should take about 10 minutes and survey responses will remain anonymous.

