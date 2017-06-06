A Child Who Hopes: Meet Daequan

BETHANY, OK (KSWO)- Imagine spending your entire childhood in the hospital with no family to visit you. That has been one teen's reality for the past 13 years, but now he's hoping to change that.

Daequan is up for adoption through the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

"Good day, good day, good day to you. Good day, good day, good day and how do you do? I am so glad that you are here."

For 16-year-old Daequan, most of his days are spent sleeping at the Bethany Children's Center, but when he wakes up, it's to his teacher’s voice.

"Daequan, I'm going to try to get you to turn on our superhero light on. Okay? Our theme is superheroes this month so I want you to be our hero of the laser light powers."

Daequan has trouble staying awake because of his anti-seizure medication. His hearing and vision are also severely impaired.

"Are we kinda falling asleep again? I'm gonna let you wake up to a massage."

Daequan's teacher says he enjoys low stimulating interaction like light up toys and soft music. She says he'll even open his eyes when she reads.

"His vision is best when the lights are low."

Daequan has been in DHS custody since he was three. And now finding a home is even more important, because, in two years, he'll age out of the system. Once he turns 18, workers are unsure where he will go. It could be a nursing home or a different state where he can receive the same care he's getting now.

DHS says Daequan can be adopted by anyone, but they believe someone in the medical field would be a good fit because they're used to giving him around the clock care.

Workers at the Bethany Children's Center have taken good care of Daequan and plan to extend that compassion to his new family. They'll help with anything needed to make a smooth transition.

If you have it in your heart to adopt Daequan, just call the Comanche County DHS at 580-250-3700 extension 3719.

