One man flown by helicopter to a hospital following a motorcycle accident in Medicine Park

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO)- A man has been life-flighted to a hospital following a motorcycle accident at 18360 Highway 49 in Medicine Park.

The motorcyclist was headed north and not wearing a helmet when he crashed just after 3:00 p.m. Medicine Park Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

The motorcyclist has not been identified at this time and his condition is unknown.

